Millrace Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,663 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of AXT worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AXT by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,343. The company has a market cap of $432.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 2.28. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

