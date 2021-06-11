Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.19. 4,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -231.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,112,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,364. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.