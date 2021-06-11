Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 17,295 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ebix worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.