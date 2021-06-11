Millrace Asset Group Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of American National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMNB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,958. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $357.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMNB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

