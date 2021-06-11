MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $208,737.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $66.97 million and approximately $208,737.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00016751 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,742,533 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

