Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $2.68

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Mina has a total market cap of $409.46 million and $18.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00007198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00176050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00195470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.01201643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,286.37 or 1.00014622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 152,592,063 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

