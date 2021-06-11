MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in May

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MNBEY remained flat at $$56.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19. MinebeaMitsumi has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

