Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,542.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and approximately $27,542.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00155219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.01121199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,110.34 or 0.99822881 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,264,940,434 coins and its circulating supply is 4,059,730,867 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

