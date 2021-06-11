Mirror Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.42 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00010400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $286.28 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00193054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.56 or 0.01121478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,265.22 or 0.99846250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,751,823 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

