Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $128.69 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $128.69 or 0.00358977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $32.63 million and approximately $4,897.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00055823 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00152673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00186332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.01107960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.14 or 1.00038248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 253,573 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

