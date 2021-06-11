Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $17.72

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.72 or 0.00047996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00169298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00196405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.72 or 0.01161428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,822.28 or 0.99754480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

