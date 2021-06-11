Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.80 or 0.00071967 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $203,808.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00194241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.21 or 0.01147363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.95 or 0.99942339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,273,145 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

