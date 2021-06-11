Mirrored Twitter Achieves Market Cap of $29.79 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $29.79 million and $22,823.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for $60.19 or 0.00161510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00164227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01143236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.26 or 1.00464082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 494,997 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

