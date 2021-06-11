Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce updated its FY 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

AVO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,947 shares of company stock worth $14,029,080. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

