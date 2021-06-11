Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MITI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 789,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,833. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

