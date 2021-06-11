Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MITI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 789,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,833. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.
About Mitesco
