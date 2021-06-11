Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $47,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.50 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

