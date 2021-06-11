Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 5,397 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $46,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $383,608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $262.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

