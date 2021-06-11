Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.61 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $49,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.82 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

