Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 38,280 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $59,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

