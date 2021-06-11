Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 448,482 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $67,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $200.24 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

