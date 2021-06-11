Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 65,425 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Newmont worth $61,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,921. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NEM opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.77. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.