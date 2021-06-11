Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,608 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of BeiGene worth $58,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $352.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,150,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,687,872.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,176 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

