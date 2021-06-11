Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 79,563 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of The Progressive worth $61,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

