Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 89,866 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 89,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of American Express worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

AXP stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

