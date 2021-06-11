Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $56,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $216.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

