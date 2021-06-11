Mixin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55,723.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $340.47 or 0.00955604 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $190.92 million and $55,723.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

