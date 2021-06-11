Mixin (XIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $55,448.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $342.39 or 0.00921501 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $192.00 million and $55,448.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 108.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.