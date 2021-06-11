Mizuho Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $77.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

