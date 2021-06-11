MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 634.4% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MJNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,708. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

