MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 634.4% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MJNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,708. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50.
MJ Company Profile
