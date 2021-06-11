MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $181.34

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $181.34, but opened at $177.62. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $175.35, with a volume of 934 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,961,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $81,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

