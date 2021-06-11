MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMEX traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,549,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,656,125. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.02.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

