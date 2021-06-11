Modefi Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $17.81 million and $772,146.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.21 or 0.00759519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00084335 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,165,730 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

