ModiHost (AIM) Trading 24.9% Lower This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $104,985.37 and approximately $29,916.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ModiHost has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00758060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00084432 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

