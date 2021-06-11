Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits Market Cap of $16.01 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

