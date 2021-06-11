Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.50% of Moelis & Company worth $263,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.98 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

