Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Molecular Templates worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. Research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTEM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

