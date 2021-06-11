Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAP. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

