Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Momo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Momo posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $15.44 on Friday. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

