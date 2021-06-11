MonaCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $4.68 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00005039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $122.62 million and $4.68 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.48 or 0.06294271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00435107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.38 or 0.01545917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00152070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.00650103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00440812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006521 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040405 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

