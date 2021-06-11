Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $24,110.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

