Monkey Project (MONK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $276.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,660,491 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

