Monolith (TKN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,156.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $3,156.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,285,263 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

