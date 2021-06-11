Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.90.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $343.40 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

