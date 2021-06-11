Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 217.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $343.40 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

