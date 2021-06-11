MoonSwap Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $8,173.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00452314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,869,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,849,367 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

