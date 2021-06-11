More Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $129,794.46 and approximately $44.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.73 or 0.00804816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00086436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045121 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

