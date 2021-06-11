Morgan Stanley Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $218.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.69.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $214.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

