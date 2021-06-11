Morgan Stanley Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $109.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $147,873,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.