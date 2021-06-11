Morgan Stanley Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Regency Centers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

