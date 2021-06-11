Morgan Stanley Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $56.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

UDR stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in UDR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

